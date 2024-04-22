Zendaya Wears Her 'I Told Ya' Shirt From 'Challengers' While Attending NY Screening

Zendaya is promoting her new movie Challengers in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old actress was seen making her way to AMC Theatres on Monday (April 22) in New York City for a special private screening of the film.

If you weren’t aware, Zendaya stars alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor in Challengers, which is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

For her outing on Monday, Zendaya wore a gray t-shirt with the words “I Told Ya” written in all caps. The star can be seen sporting the same shirt in the movie! It was also worn by Josh at the Challengers premiere in London on April 10.

Fans can buy a replica of the “I Told Ya” shirt on Amazon!

The romance flick revolves around Zendaya‘s character, a former tennis player turned coach who becomes involved in a love triangle between Mike and Josh‘s characters.

Challengers opens in theaters on Friday, April 26.

Take a look at all the photos from the recent Challengers press day in Los Angeles!

Also, find out how Zendaya and Tom Holland escaped getting a speeding ticket!

