Blake Shelton Reveals Possibility of Returning to 'The Voice' Following His Exit After Season 23

Blake Shelton is addressing the possibility of him returning to his red chair on The Voice!

The 47-year-old singer was the longest running coach on the singing competition series, with 23 seasons, and he’s also the coach with the most wins, with nine.

After a long run on the show, Blake announced in season 23 that he was leaving the series after that season ended. We are currently on the second season without him.

In a new interview, Blake revealed if he would ever return to the show as a coach.

“I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it,” he told E! News, adding, “and by the time I got to that last season, it was time.”

During his run, he went through all the changes, saying, “I’ve seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting.”

“I don’t mean to sound like I’m not a part of the family anymore,” Blake shared. “It was the most important years of my life where I was a coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don’t think I’m ever ready to do that again as I sit here now.”

However, now he’s more focused on his music career.

“I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway,” he shared, “which is, you know, being a country singer.”

