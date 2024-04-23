Did Kim Kardashian Comment on 'thanK you aIMee' During 'Jimmy Kimmel' Appearance?

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (April 22) and fans were wondering if she would comment on any of Taylor Swift‘s new music.

If you don’t know, Taylor released her new album The Tortured Poets Department and there’s a song titled “thanK you aIMee” that fans believe to be about Kim.

Keep reading to find out more…

“thanK you aIMee” is all about a bully and Taylor made a point to capitalize the letters KIM in the song title. If you don’t know, Kim and Taylor have been in a feud that has been ongoing for years, though it has waxed and waned over time.

So, did Kim comment on the song or any of the speculation that has come along with the release of Taylor‘s new music? Well, not directly! On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she provided a simple life update: “Life is good.”