Eddie Redmayne Spotted on Afternoon Date with Wife Hannah After 'Cabaret' Opens on Broadway

Eddie Redmayne is enjoying some downtime with his wife Hannah after a busy weekend on Broadway!

The Oscar-winning actor just celebrated the official opening of his Cabaret production with twin opening events on Saturday and Sunday. He was spotted on an afternoon date with Hannah on Monday (April 22) in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

Eddie won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for starring as the Emcee in the Cabaret on London’s West End. He’s now getting some raves for his work in the New York production.

EW writes that Eddie “soaks up the spotlight like it was made for him” and The Daily Beast notes he is “excellent” in the role.

