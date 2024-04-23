Top Stories
Celine Dion Talks Grammy Moment with Taylor Swift for First Time

Celine Dion Talks Grammy Moment with Taylor Swift for First Time

Zendaya Reacts to Getting So Many Questions About Kissing Her Co-Stars

Zendaya Reacts to Getting So Many Questions About Kissing Her Co-Stars

Hayley Atwell Spotted with Fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly While On Vacation in Venice!

Hayley Atwell Spotted with Fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly While On Vacation in Venice!

NBC's One Chicago Franchise Cast Dating Histories: Spouses, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, &amp; Exes Revealed!

NBC's One Chicago Franchise Cast Dating Histories: Spouses, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, & Exes Revealed!

Apr 23, 2024 at 2:03 am
By JJ Staff

Eddie Redmayne Spotted on Afternoon Date with Wife Hannah After 'Cabaret' Opens on Broadway

Eddie Redmayne Spotted on Afternoon Date with Wife Hannah After 'Cabaret' Opens on Broadway

Eddie Redmayne is enjoying some downtime with his wife Hannah after a busy weekend on Broadway!

The Oscar-winning actor just celebrated the official opening of his Cabaret production with twin opening events on Saturday and Sunday. He was spotted on an afternoon date with Hannah on Monday (April 22) in the East Village neighborhood of New York City.

Eddie won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for starring as the Emcee in the Cabaret on London’s West End. He’s now getting some raves for his work in the New York production.

EW writes that Eddie “soaks up the spotlight like it was made for him” and The Daily Beast notes he is “excellent” in the role.

Make sure to check out photos of Eddie‘s two red carpet looks at the openings.

Just Jared on Facebook
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 01
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 02
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 03
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 04
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 05
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 06
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 07
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 08
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 09
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 10
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 11
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 12
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 13
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 14
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 15
eddie redmayne date with wife hannah after cabaret opening 16

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe