Emily In Paris' Paul Forman Joins 'Doctor Who,' Character Details Revealed!

Paul Forman has an exciting new role!

The 30-year-old actor, best known for his role on Emily In Paris, will be guest starring in the upcoming new season of Doctor Who.

Paul‘s character will reportedly be “facing off against Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor,” according to EW.

Find out more about his role inside…

The actor will portray “a mysterious Regency-era character named Lord Barton, who has a surface-level charm but carries sinister secrets underneath his smooth words.”

“Any new chapter is exciting to be a part of, especially when it’s of a beloved and remarkable universe such as Doctor Who,” Paul shared in a statement. “To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget.”

His character, Lord Barton, is set to make an appearance in the sixth episode, which is titled “Rogue.”

“Someone like Paul isn’t just a name; he’s a talent,” showrunner Russell T Davies said. “He comes along in episode 6, and it’s a whale of a time. We’ve all seen Emily in Paris, and we’ve seen him being one sort of person. I don’t think anyone’s quite expecting him to become this sort of person.”

Doctor Who‘s new season will kick off on Friday, May 10th at 7pm EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world. In the UK, Doctor Who will premiere Saturday, May 11th at midnight on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One.

In case you missed it, check out the trailer here!

Paul is also slated to return for the upcoming fourth season of Emily In Paris, along with several other actors…