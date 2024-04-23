Eva Evans Apparent Cause of Death Revealed

Eva Evans‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The New York City-based TikTok star, known for her Club Rat series on Prime Video, appears to have died by suicide at the age of 29, via TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that a friend found Eva‘s body late Saturday night (April 20). The friend reportedly had a key to Eva‘s apartment and when they went to check on her, they found her hanging.

The friend then reportedly called 911, and told police they didn’t know Eva was depressed or emotionally disturbed. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no unusual injuries or sign of a struggle.

A note was apparently left behind. An official cause of death hasn’t been ruled on just yet, and is pending toxicology results.

Eva wrote, starred and directed a comedy series called Club Rat that streamed on Amazon Prime Video and co-starred Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina, about a self-absorbed influencer who attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.

She had accumulated over 300,000 followers on TikTok prior to her passing.

Her sister was the first to confirm the news on social media over the weekend. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.