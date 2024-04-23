Here's Why 'The Good Doctor' Won't Air Another New Episode Until April 30

The Good Doctor is ending soon on ABC, and fans won’t be happy to learn that there is no new episode happening tonight (April 23).

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week to see the next episode in season 7, which is titled “Faith.”

Here’s the episode description: Shaun and Jordan’s patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant, but when they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

Keep reading to find out why The Good Doctor isn’t airing this week…

You may be wondering why The Good Doctor isn’t airing a new episode this week and why the season 7 release schedule has included weeks worth of reruns at times.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for the show’s final season could not even take place until November 2023 at the earliest. Usually, network TV shows begin filming well before this timeframe. As a result, season 7 has a shorter episode count as well.

Find out what ABC has renewed this year.