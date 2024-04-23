Johnathon Schaech Goes Shirtless, Bares Muscular Body at 54

Johnathon Schaech is looking incredibly fit at 54!

The That Thing You Do actor went shirtless and showed off his muscular physique while posing for a photo posted to his X/Twitter account.

For those who don’t know, Johnathon was previously married to both Christina Applegate and Jana Kramer, but he’s been married to current wife Julie Solomon since 2013.

Johnathon shared the shirtless photo with the caption, “54 years old? Who is this guy?”

You can currently catch Johnathon in the new series Blue Ridge, which is based on his film of the same name. The six-episode procedural crime drama is set in the lush and forbidding mountains of North Carolina. Sheriff Justin Wise is a modern-Western hero living in an Appalachian town that time-and justice-has forgotten.

The show is available on Cowboy Way Channel.