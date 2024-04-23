Kellie Pickler Returns to the Stage in First Performance Following Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Kellie Pickler is making an emotional return to the stage.

The 37-year-old singer, and American Idol alum, performed at the Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline tribute event on Monday night (April 22) held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The performance marked Kellie‘s return to the stage one year after her husband Kyle Jacobs‘ death.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was incredibly nervous right now,” Kellie said on stage, via EW. “It’s the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while.”

She continued, “I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Ms. Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music.”

Kellie then went on introduce her song “The Woman I Am,” which she and Kyle co-wrote “over a decade ago.”

She also shared that the last time she was at the Ryman Auditorium was on a date night with Kyle.

“I know he is here with us tonight,” Kellie added.

Kyle died by suicide at their house in Nashville in February 2023. He was 49.