Top Stories
Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Apr 23, 2024 at 10:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Kellie Pickler Returns to the Stage in First Performance Following Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Kellie Pickler Returns to the Stage in First Performance Following Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Kellie Pickler is making an emotional return to the stage.

The 37-year-old singer, and American Idol alum, performed at the Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline tribute event on Monday night (April 22) held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The performance marked Kellie‘s return to the stage one year after her husband Kyle Jacobs‘ death.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was incredibly nervous right now,” Kellie said on stage, via EW. “It’s the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while.”

She continued, “I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Ms. Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music.”

Kellie then went on introduce her song “The Woman I Am,” which she and Kyle co-wrote “over a decade ago.”

She also shared that the last time she was at the Ryman Auditorium was on a date night with Kyle.

“I know he is here with us tonight,” Kellie added.

Kyle died by suicide at their house in Nashville in February 2023. He was 49.
Just Jared on Facebook
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 01
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 02
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 03
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 04
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 05
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 06
kellie pickler first performance at patsy cline tribute 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kellie Pickler