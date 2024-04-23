Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Kim Kardashian is opening up in response to internet rumors about her… and it turns out that most of them are true!

The 43-year-old reality star and actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (April 22) to promote the upcoming series finale of her FX series American Horror Story: Delicate.

“Obviously people are interested in your life and things that you do and they write things, sometimes they’re true and sometimes they’re not. I have some things that are kind of interesting that I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false,” Jimmy said at the end of the interview.

Kim was game to play!

QUESTION: Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?

ANSWER: Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s chain mail.

QUESTION: Do you wash your feet every night before getting into bed?

ANSWER: I do.

QUESTION: Do you sleep with your eyes slightly open?

ANSWER: I do… there’s footage because my sisters have taken videos.

QUESTION: You celebrated your 14th birthday at Neverland Ranch?

ANSWER: I did.

QUESTION: You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?

ANSWER: Yes, that’s true. And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.

QUESTION: You had your own workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?

ANSWER: True, a long time ago. A long, long time ago.

QUESTION: You can change a tire?

ANSWER: I can. My stepdad [taught me]. And I’ve had to do it.

QUESTION: You’ve founded your own church?

ANSWER: My mom did.

QUESTION: Is it true you have six toes?



ANSWER: No, but that was a thing. Everyone thought I did.

Watch the interview below!

