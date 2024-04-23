Kim Zolciak Makes Fans Think Kroy Biermann Died with Clickbait Instagram Post

No, Kroy Biermann is not dead. That’s just a clickbait post on Kim Zolciak‘s Instagram page.

The 45-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star led fans to believe that her ex Kroy passed away, but that isn’t true.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 23), Kim shared a black and white photo of her and Troy with the caption, “#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio.”

This immediately led fans to believe that Kroy had died and the link in bio would contain details about his death. Well, neither is true.

Keep reading to find out more…

The link in Kim‘s bio led to a website called Celebuzz and an article from February 2023 about celebrities who had passed away so far that year. “They’ll Be Missed! Celebrities We’ll Remember in 2023,” the headline read.

This isn’t the first time that Kim has shared fake clickbait content on Instagram. She previously led fans to believe that her daughter was pregnant, even though she wasn’t.

TMZ claims that this was all a scheme for Kim to “make a quick buck” and she’s “getting a financial kickback from the clickbait article.” It appears that the website she linked to is likely giving her a percentage of the ad revenue from all the clicks she sends to the link.

See what some fans are saying below…

Even for her this is a new low. — Lauralikestowatchbravo (@laulikestoread) April 23, 2024

the black and white filter to make it real! — Jay Reyna (@JayReyna) April 23, 2024