Kristen Bell & Adam Brody Stop for Coffee While Filming New Netflix Comedy Series

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are still hard at work on their upcoming project.

The two co-stars stopped for coffee while taking a break from filming their upcoming Netflix comedy series on Tuesday afternoon (April 23) in Los Angeles.

The show, which doesn’t have an official titled yet, is loosely based on Erin Foster‘s real-life experiences.

Deadline reports the series “centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody). Noah, is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. He starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and provocative Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan.”

Back in January, Kristen and Brody were spotted filming a steamy makeout scene!

If you missed it, Adam and wife Leighton Meester shared some very rare insight into their marriage.