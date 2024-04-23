Luke Kleintank Leaving 'FBI: International,' Explains Decision to Say Goodbye to Scott Forrester After 3 Seasons

Luke Kleintank is leaving the hit CBS series FBI: International after just three seasons.

The 33-year-old actor has been leading the FBI spin-off series ever since the first episode, starring as Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester.

CBS is currently airing the third season with the season finale expected to air on May 21, 2024. That will be Luke‘s final episode.

Luke is explaining his decision in a statement to the fans.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” the actor told Deadline. “This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Luke is the second lead actor to leave the series this year following the exit of Heida Reed.

All three of the FBI shows have been renewed for additional seasons by CBS. The main FBI series just lost a key member of the team.