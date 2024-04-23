Mckenna Grace to Star in Teen Romance Movie 'Everything I Never Did'

Mckenna Grace has a new role booked!

The 17-year-old actress recently featured in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Previously, she held roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and the 2017 film I, Tonya.

On Monday (April 22), it was confirmed that Mckenna will lead an upcoming teen romance movie!

Mckenna is set to star in Everything I Never Did, Variety reports.

The project will be directed by Last Cab to Darwin filmmaker Jeremy Sims.

According to producers Spencer McLaren, D.J. McPherson, and Jack Christian, Everything I Never Did “is a bittersweet love story that throws away cliches and sparks with originality, spontaneity, and surprise. It tells the story of troubled teen Liam Black and Jenna Reid (Grace), a seriously ill girl, who together embark on a transformative journey of living and loving in the face of adversity.”

Additional casting details have not been revealed. Production will begin in late 2024.

Back in 2022, Mckenna Grace shared how her scoliosis diagnosis impacted her career.