Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Responds to Videographer's Claims of Toxic Workplace

Megan Thee Stallion is being sued by a videographer she once worked with and now her lawyer is responding to the lawsuit.

Videographer Emilio Garcia claims that he was forced to watch Megan have intimate relations with another woman while they were in Spain for a tour stop. The alleged incident happened in a moving vehicle that he was unable to escape, he claims.

“I felt uncomfortable,” he told NBC News. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.”

Garcia claims he has been dealing with “mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming” because of the alleged incident. He also says that Megan created a toxic workplace and called him “fat.”

Now, Megan‘s lawyer is speaking out.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court,” the lawyer Alex Spiro told Page Six.

