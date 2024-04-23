Nico Tortorella & Bethany C. Meyers Are Expecting Second Child Together!

Younger and The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are expecting their second child together!

Bethany, 37, posted on Instagram, “Things are expanding in the Meyers-Tortorella household—our hearts, our family, and my belly. 🥰 We are happy to announce that baby number two is coming in October.”

Bethany continued, “It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal. Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing. We did all the earthly tactics to get our babies, while our babies did all the heavenly ones. Together, we combine forces to prepare for their grand entrance into the world.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Bethany and Nico are parents to a baby Kilmer Dove, born in March 2023.

Bethany added, “To @nicotortorella, I can’t wait to go down this path again—one that is both familiar and completely unknown. Thank you for being the ultimate belly-rubber, crepe-finder, and Kilmer-soother so I can tack on another 30 minutes to my nap. Kilmer Dove, you are my first, and I love you. But pretty soon, I’m gonna need you to stop jamming your finger into my belly button while yelling ‘BA BA!!’”

Finally, Bethany‘s post concluded with a message to those who might be struggling: “Lastly, I want to acknowledge that when you’ve experienced pregnancy loss or have struggled to conceive, pregnancy announcements always feel bittersweet, sometimes even your own. It’s not lost on me that some people reading this are still hoping for their first while I announce my second. There are never any words that make it better, so I won’t try to offer them. I will just let you know that you are seen and your sorrow is held, even in my joy. Love you all. Thank you, as always, for the endless support and understanding as we make these big life changes.”

If you don’t remember, in 2021, Bethany and Nico announced they were monogamous and trying to conceive their first child. It was a two-year fertility journey for them at that time.

Congrats to the happy family on the wonderful news!!!