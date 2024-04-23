Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken & Shared By Kate Middleton & Prince William

It’s Prince Louis‘ birthday today (April 23), and his parents, Princess Catherine and Prince William, have released a new photo of him to celebrate!

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂,” they captioned the photo on their official social media, adding, “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.” They also shared that the photo was taken by the Princess.

Head inside to see the new image…

This is the first official photo released by the couple after the Princess’ photo editing controversy. If you don’t remember, she altered a family photo and photo experts actually revealed if she was digitally added to the image after the fact.

The photo editing controversy happened just a few weeks before she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. We have not heard much from the Princess since her March announcement, but we’re wishing her a continued speedy recovery!