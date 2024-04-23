Top Stories
Apr 23, 2024 at 10:11 am
By JJ Staff

'Queen of Tears' Season 2 - Everything We Know About the 2 Special Episodes Airing After Season 1 Finale (& Kim Soo Hyun Dating Rumors!)

'Queen of Tears' Season 2 - Everything We Know About the 2 Special Episodes Airing After Season 1 Finale (& Kim Soo Hyun Dating Rumors!)

Queen of Tears is one of the year’s biggest new K-dramas.

The tvN series, which also streams on Netflix, has been pulling incredible viewership numbers throughout its run, so naturally, people are curious if there’s going to be a second season.

The show chronicles the tumultuous journey of love between married couple Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), portraying the challenges and triumphs of their relationship.

While the show is being billed as a limited series, there is something special coming.

Click through to get the details…

Photos: Netflix
