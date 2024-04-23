Rebel Wilson Claims British Royal Family Member Took Her to Drug-Filled Orgy

Rebel Wilson is making some claims about a royal.

In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, the 44-year-old Pitch Perfect actress writes about being invited to an event by an unnamed member of the royal family in 2014.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls,’” she wrote, via People.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wrote about the undisclosed location as a ranch just outside of the Los Angeles. The party had a medieval theme, so she came dressed in a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat…it was a vibe.”

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool… The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight,” she wrote.

“I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my b–bs… There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy,” Rebel described before learning they were “molly.”

“I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’ ”

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

She had no desire to be included, writing: “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

She also revealed why she thinks Adele “hates” her.