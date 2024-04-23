Ryan Gosling Names Partner Eva Mendes as His 'Hero,' Reveals What He Cooks for His Family
Ryan Gosling made some sweet new comments about partner Eva Mendes in his latest interview!
The 43-year-old actor called Eva, 50, his “hero” while talking about his family in a Men’s Health cover story.
Keep reading to find out more…
The mag asked Ryan to name his heroes and he said, “Well, Eva, obviously. And my uncle Bill. When I was in school, he said, ‘I’m gonna put all your achievements in a scrapbook.’ I didn’t want the scrapbook to stay empty. Uncle Bill believed in me at a time when I didn’t really believe in myself.”
Ryan was asked about the meal he likes to cook for his family. He answered, “I make a Moroccan chicken bastilla I’m not mad at.”
If you didn’t know, Ryan is currently promoting his movie The Fall Guy, in which he plays a stuntman on a movie set. He talked about how far he’ll let himself go before he has a stunt actor take over for him on sets.
“I just tend to go deathbed with everything. I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn’t do. It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first. I don’t know, it’s probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it’s helpful for me. Anytime I’m struggling, I just think about whether it’s going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting,” he said.