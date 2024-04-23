Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken &amp; Shared By Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William

Prince Louis Beams in Adorable Birthday Photo, Taken & Shared By Kate Middleton & Prince William

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

TikTok'er Eva Evans' Apparent Cause of Death Revealed

TikTok'er Eva Evans' Apparent Cause of Death Revealed

Apr 23, 2024 at 3:16 pm
By JJ Staff

Ryan Gosling Names Partner Eva Mendes as His 'Hero,' Reveals What He Cooks for His Family

Ryan Gosling Names Partner Eva Mendes as His 'Hero,' Reveals What He Cooks for His Family

Ryan Gosling made some sweet new comments about partner Eva Mendes in his latest interview!

The 43-year-old actor called Eva, 50, his “hero” while talking about his family in a Men’s Health cover story.

Keep reading to find out more…

The mag asked Ryan to name his heroes and he said, “Well, Eva, obviously. And my uncle Bill. When I was in school, he said, ‘I’m gonna put all your achievements in a scrapbook.’ I didn’t want the scrapbook to stay empty. Uncle Bill believed in me at a time when I didn’t really believe in myself.”

Ryan was asked about the meal he likes to cook for his family. He answered, “I make a Moroccan chicken bastilla I’m not mad at.”

If you didn’t know, Ryan is currently promoting his movie The Fall Guy, in which he plays a stuntman on a movie set. He talked about how far he’ll let himself go before he has a stunt actor take over for him on sets.

“I just tend to go deathbed with everything. I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn’t do. It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first. I don’t know, it’s probably not a good thing that I go deathbed, but it’s helpful for me. Anytime I’m struggling, I just think about whether it’s going to matter to me then because, yeah, this whole thing can be distorting,” he said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling