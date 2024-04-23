Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Have a Date Night at Knicks NBA Playoff Game!

Selena Gomez looks so happy while hanging out on a date night with her boyfriend Benny Blanco during the New York Knicks playoff game held at Madison Square Garden on Monday night (April 22) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress/singer and 36-year-old producer watched as the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a heated 104-101 match up. This was game two of this first round, and the Knicks won both of the games. They’ll play the 76ers again on Thursday as they try and advance to round 2.

If you don't know, a source recently shared information about Selena and Benny's relationship.

There were other celebs sitting court side next to Selena and Benny as well. Selena sat directly next to Sting! Other celebs in attendance included Chris Rock and Ben Stiller, who sat next to one another as well.

Selena has been in New York City for a bit as she filmed the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Several stars have joined the cast for season four.