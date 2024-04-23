Shawn Mendes Spotted with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda for First Time in Months, Seen on Friendly Walk

Shawn Mendes and his longtime friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda are hanging out together again!

The 25-year-old “Stitches” hitmaker and the 52-year-old doctor were spotted going for a walk around the neighborhood together on Tuesday morning (April 23) in Los Angeles.

Shawn and Jocelyne have been the subject of dating rumors ever since summer 2022, but it seems they are really just friends. The last time that we shared photos of them together was back in December 2023 when they were seen holiday shopping in L.A.

Want to know more about Jocelyne? On Instagram, she identifies as a “Body Biomechanics/Biodynamics and Soft Tissue Specialist” with a specialty in athletic and vocal performances. In other words, she’s a chiropractor to the stars.

Check out our previous post to learn more about her!