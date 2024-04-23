Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

A source is speaking out with Kim Kardashian‘s reaction to Taylor Swift apparent “thanK you aIMee” reference on The Tortured Poets Department.

If you need some backstory, Kim and Taylor publicly feuded years ago, in large part because of a situation with Kanye West and a song that he released.

We have a complete timeline of the feud if you need a refresher.

Now, the source is sharing Kim‘s reaction to everything becoming public again.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source was asked for Kim‘s reaction, and the insider shared with People, “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on.”

In addition, Kim apparently “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.”

Taylor last publicly spoke about the Kim K. feud in December of 2023, where she spoke about that leaked phone call.