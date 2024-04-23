Taylor Swift Boasts Highest Debut of Her Career & No. 1 Album of 2024 Already, Breaks a Bunch of Records With 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift is making history!

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s 11th full-length studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, shattered a bunch of records upon its release on Friday (April 19).

Republic Records has rounded up all of the feats it’s already achieved in just a few days.

The album became the No. 1 album of 2024 in less than 48 hours across both consumption and pure sales in the US, the biggest Billboard 200 debut of Taylor‘s career, and scored the biggest streaming debut in Spotify history, breaking the all-time record for most single day streams for an artist catalog in Spotify history at 380 million.

It scored the biggest streaming debut in Amazon Music history, became the fastest album to 1 billion streams in history, and “Fortnight” with Post Malone had the biggest streaming day for any song in Spotify history.

Taylor is now the first artist to cross 100 million equivalent album units in US history, with over 5 million equivalent US albums in 2024, and she is the No. 1 artist of the year, via Luminate.

