Taylor Swift Fans Figured Out Exact Dates She Recorded Some of Her 'TTPD' Songs

Taylor Swift fans have figured out the exact dates that she recorded some of her songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

Many of the songs on the album were recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, where Taylor was constantly spotted over the past year while on breaks from the Eras Tour.

At the time, no one knew that Taylor was recording a brand new album and most fans assumed she was working on the Taylor’s Version albums for Taylor Swift and Reputation, which are still on the way.

After Taylor‘s songwriter and producing partner Jack Antonoff shared a series of photos and videos of the singer recording various songs, fans figured out exactly when the songs were recorded thanks to her outfits.

Twitter user @bigsurlor matched the outfits and dates and figured out when each of these songs were recorded:

“The Black Dog”: May 18, 2023

“Florida!!!”: May 24, 2023

“Fresh Out the Slammer”: May 31, 2023

“Down Bad”: June 29, 2023

“Fortnight”: Early October 2023

Taylor has revealed the meaning behind a bunch of the songs on the album!