Apr 23, 2024 at 1:53 pm
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular 'Chicago P.D.' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

The Most Popular 'Chicago P.D.' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Chicago P.D. is one of the most popular shows on television, and so are its stars.

The successful “One Chicago” NBC show follows the patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue criminals throughout the city.

Over the years, several stars of the show have amassed a huge following on social media.

We’ve put together the main cast of Chicago P.D., and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Click through to see who the most popular stars on the cast of Chicago P.D. are, ranked..

Photos: NBC
