Trailer for Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut 'Blink Twice' Teases a Must-See Thriller Starring Her Fiancé Channing Tatum!

The trailer for Zoe Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice, has debuted online!

Here’s the synopsis of the film: When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Head inside to watch…

Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat also star

Zoe directed the film and also co-wrote it alongside E.T. Feigenbaum. By the way, Zoe and Channing are engaged!

Look out for the film in theaters on August 23. Did you know the film had a different title not too long ago?