Vanessa Hudgens Explains Why She Skipped Coachella 2024

Vanessa Hudgens, aka the Queen of Coachella, had no problem at all skipping the music festival for the second year in a row.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old High School Musical actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child, announced that she would not be attending the music festival this year.

In a new interview, Vanessa explained why she decided to skip Coachella this year.

Keep reading to find out more…“The walking is aggressive,” Vanessa shared with Bustle. “It’s a lot of walking.”

Being pregnant with her first child was clearly one of the main reasons why Vanessa skipped Coachella this year, but she never specifically said why she didn’t attend last year’s festival. However, did say she was having “FOMO” for missing the 2023 festival.

Vanessa debuted her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars earlier this year. This is her first child with husband Cole Tucker, who she married in December 2023. We’ve got all of the details from the wedding.