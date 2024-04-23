WNBA's Kelsey Plum & NFL's Darren Waller Split After 1 Year of Marriage, She Releases Statement After Filing for Divorce

WNBA’s Kelsey Plum and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller are divorcing.

The 31-year-old NFL player and 29-year-old athlete filed their paperwork in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday (April 23).

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” Kelsey wrote on her Instagram Story after news broke. “God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.”

“One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP,” she continued.

Kelsey is a two time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces. She began dating Darren when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was traded to the New York Giants ahead of the 2023 season, right after they got married on March 4, 2023. Darren is reportedly considering retiring from the NFL and it’s unclear if he’ll be a part of the Giants team going forward.

