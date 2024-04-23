Zendaya Reacts to Getting So Many Questions About Kissing Her Co-Stars

Zendaya is getting real about people’s focus on her kissing her co-stars.

The 27-year-old actress has been promoting her new romance movie Challengers, which opens in theaters on April 26. In the film, she stars as a tennis coach who finds herself in a love triangle with two athletes played by Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Challengers‘ many romantic scenes have sparked conversations about how actors go about filming such sequences.

During a conversation on Jake’s Takes, Zendaya reacted to all the buzz.

“I feel like, when you do [kissing scenes], there is an abnormal amount of attention paid to it,” host Jake Hamilton remarked.

“I know, it’s very odd,” Zendaya responded.

On whether people tend to forget that it’s literally her job to kiss other actors for a role or if it’s merely an excuse to get her to speak on the topic, the Euphoria star offered her perspective.

“I have no idea. I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be, like, a viral thing, I don’t know. But I have noticed that, with me specifically,” she explained. “I feel like other actors don’t… if it was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t [have] asked that question. But yeah, it is a part of my job and it is a completely normal part of the job despite, I think, maybe other people’s perception of our job. But yeah, it is odd.”

Zendaya added, “Thank you for bringing that up, because I thought the same thing. I’m like, this is weird! This is weird!”

If you haven’t seen, Zendaya described how she handled her Challengers intimate scenes with Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Watch Zendaya’s full interview here…