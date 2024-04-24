Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024 at 1:08 am
By JJ Staff

Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Get in Couples Workout in Santa Barbara

Adam Levine & Wife Behati Prinsloo Get in Couples Workout in Santa Barbara

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are working up a sweat together.

The couple made their way out to their car after a joint workout on Wednesday afternoon (April 23) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

For their time at the gym, the 45-year-old Maroon 5 frontman wore a black sweatshirt with black shorts and bright blue sneakers while the 35-year-old model wore an all black workout outfit.

Earlier this month, Adam and Behati coordinated in black outfits as they joined tons of other stars at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in L.A.

Next month, Adam and his Maroon 5 band mates are returning to Las Vegas for their M5LV The Residency! Check out all 16 dates here.
