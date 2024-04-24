Alabama Barker Addresses Speculation That She's Had Cosmetic Surgery

Alabama Barker is addressing all of the rumors about her appearance.

On Tuesday (April 23), the 18-year-old influencer, who is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, answered some questions from fans on her Instagram Story.

During the Q&A, Alabama responded to speculation that she’s had cosmetic surgery.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve had no cosmetic work done to my body !!” Alabama wrote along with with a makeup-free selfie.

“Let’s stop assuming, not saying I never world, but just not in this moment have I had anything done,” she added.

Alabama was then asked by another follower how she deals with all of the online negativity.

“I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t hurt, but it’s not something I can control or use any of my force on,” Alabama responded. “The best thing I can do is just ignore it and realize how blessed and loved I am by many, also keeping in mind that they do Not KNOW ME so they can’t judge the real me.”

She continued, “I don’t like to engage at all, it will never put me on a higher pedestal lowering to their negativity.”

Alabama‘s new comments nearly a year after she hit back at trolls criticizing her makeup skills.