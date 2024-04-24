Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Is Married to Matt Kaplan!

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is married to Matt Kaplan!

The 29-year-old podcaster and her new husband said “I do” in a destination wedding weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico earlier this month, just about one year after their engagement.

The weekend kicked off on April 4, 2024 with Alex in several different looks for the occasion, including a Danielle Frankel wedding gown.

Alex told Vogue, “The dress truly turned out to be my dream. I felt so classic and chic in it. I felt confident and sexy while still elegant and timeless. [From there,] the rest of the looks fell into place.”

They chose to have a more intimate event instead of a huge wedding, and it did not disappoint.

Alex continued, “And I know what you’re thinking: A small intimate wedding sounds like a potential recipe for an extremely awkward dance floor—but that couldn’t have been further from reality. The vibes were immaculate. There were dance-offs, bottles being passed around, crowd surfing…and once again, I’m not a dancer, but there wasn’t a care in the world from anyone that night. Everyone was on cloud nine.”

Congrats to Matt and Alex!!!