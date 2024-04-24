Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024 at 7:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Chris Pratt Continues Filming New Movie 'Mercy' With Annabelle Wallis After Sustaining Injury On Set

Chris Pratt suited up for another day on the set of his upcoming movie Mercy!

The 44-year-old Marvel actor was spotted on Wednesday (April 24), filming a scene with his onscreen wife Annabelle Wallis in Los Angeles.

In the scene, Chris is dressed up in a police uniform, complete with a hat. It appears that his character has been promoted to the position of detective, and he’s celebrating with Annabelle.

The latest day of filming comes shortly after Chris sustained an injury while filming a scene.

Keep reading to find out more…

Last week, Chris took to social media to reveal that he’d injured his ankle while doing some stunt work. He shared a photo of himself icing the wound, but it doesn’t appear that the injury was too serious.

Happily, he seems to be filming without any problems now!

Speaking of Chris, you won’t believe some of the stars that he competed with to land the role of Star-Lord in the MCU.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Chris Pratt and Annabelle Wallis on the set of Mercy in the gallery…

Photos: Backgrid
