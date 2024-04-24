Christa Belle Celebrates '13 Going On 30' 20th Anniversary, Reimagines Iconic Dress

Christa Belle is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her movie 13 Going On 30!

The now 32-year-old actress made her acting debut in the film when she was just 11 years old, playing the younger version of Jennifer Garner‘s character Jenna Rink.

The movie was released in theaters on April 23, 2004, and to celebrate the anniversary, Christa shared a new video of herself wearing the iconic dress from the movie, but reimagined as a sparkly gown!

Keep reading to find out more…

“20 years ago today, ’13 Going on 30′ premiered in theatres and has been delighting audiences for 2 decades now. can you believe it?! oh how the time flies. thank you to everyone who took part in creating this sweet film, and everyone who has enjoyed it and Jenna Rink ever since,” she wrote on Instagram.

“to celebrate this momentous day and share in our collective love for the film, Jenna Rink and her wardrobe, I reimagined the iconic dress as a gown with chainmail and rhinestones. I wanted to cover the entire dress in rhinestones but this already took so many hours as they’re each individually placed by hand… it will take hundreds of hours to complete the way I envisioned it. 💛 a huge thank you to Laura my incredible co-designer at @tfittingagency who brought this vision to life!! 👗,” she added.

Check out her dress below!

Christa also opened up about working with Jennifer Garner all those years ago.

“I am grateful to have had such a wonderful experience with her so early on in my career as she has since remained a great example of a person with true character and integrity in Hollywood. The persona you see in Jennifer’s press is consistent with who she is in life, and I find that so refreshing,” she told People.

“13 Going on 30, in my view, will forever live on as both a rom-com classic and a cinematic love letter to the power of manifestation,” Christa added.

If you missed the news, the movie is being adapted into a Broadway musical!

Earlier this year, Jennifer and Mark Ruffalo recreated the dance sequence from the movie, aka the “Thriller” dance, at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

If you wanted to stream 13 Going On 30, it’s currently available on Netflix!