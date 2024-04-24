Cole Escola's Hit Play 'Oh, Mary!' Is Moving to Broadway After Sold Out Downtown Run

Oh, Mary! is heading to Broadway this summer after a sold-out run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in downtown New York City.

Cole Escola wrote the play and stars “as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith completing the cast.

Performances begin on June 26 at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway with an official opening night set for July 11. The limited 12-week engagement is set to end on September 15.

Tickets are on sale now!