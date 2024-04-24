Colin Donnell Joins 'FBI: International' Season 3 Cast After Luke Kleintank's Departure News

Colin Donnell will be joining the cast of FBI: International before the end of season three!

The 41-year-old Arrow and Chicago Med alum is set to guest star in the final two episodes of the CBS drama series, according to People.

His casting news comes less than a day after it was revealed that series star Luke Kleintank will be leaving the show.

Details on Colin‘s role are currently under wraps, but fans can look forward to his episodes airing on May 14th and May 21st.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that ALL of the FBI shows have been renewed by CBS, and one of them will even get three more seasons!

