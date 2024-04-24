Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024
By JJ Staff

Diane Kruger & Justin Theroux Help Dr. Barbara Sturm Launch Her New Glow Cream

Diane Kruger & Justin Theroux Help Dr. Barbara Sturm Launch Her New Glow Cream

Diane Kruger and Justin Theroux were VIP guests of Dr. Barbara Sturm while attending the launch of her new glow cream.

Barbara hosted an intimate group of friends and family for a dinner at Torrisi in celebration of her newest skincare innovation, the Glow Cream, on Tuesday (April 23) in New York City.

In addition to Diane and Justin, other guests included Nicky Hilton, model Alton Mason, and Barbara‘s daughter Charly Sturm, who serves as SVP of Brand Development for the skincare company.

The Glow Cream isn’t available just yet, but you can sign up for early access right now.

In the meantime, shop right now for all of the Dr. Barbara Sturm must-haves.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…

Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com for Dr. Barbara Sturm; Photos: BFA
