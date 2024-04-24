Top Stories
Apr 24, 2024 at 5:32 pm
By JJ Staff

Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Spotted On Rare Public Outing, Grab Dinner at Michelin Star Restaurant

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn head out after dinner at Humble Chicken on Monday night (April 22) in London.

The 33-year-old musician and his wife were spotted on a rare public outing as they left the restaurant, which received a Michelin star earlier this year.

Humble Chicken is a Japanese-inspired restaurant from chef/owner Angelo Sato, and it features a multi-course tasting menu!

The chef actually shared a photo with Ed and food vlogger Jesse Burgess.

“It’s was a privilege to be able to share our story through👨‍🍳 and hospitality with these two legendary storytellers @teddysphotos @jesse_burgess,” Angelo captioned the pic.

Looks like we might see Ed on an episode of Jesse‘s TOPJAW YouTube channel!

Just a month ago, Ed and Cherry were seen on another date night out in the Notting Hill neighborhood of the English city.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn’s night out…
Photos: Backgrid
