Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

Apr 24, 2024 at 5:44 pm
By JJ Staff

Hallmark Channel's 'Branching Out' - 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Fuller House' Stars Featured in Original Movie: See Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

Hallmark Channel's 'Branching Out' - 'Grey's Anatomy' & 'Fuller House' Stars Featured in Original Movie: See Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

Branching Out is coming to Hallmark Channel!

The new original movie premieres on Saturday (April 27) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Here’s a plot summary: “Ten years ago, Amelia Weber had a baby on her own. Today, Amelia’s charming daughter Ruby is her everything. When Ruby gets a school assignment exploring heritage and creating family trees, she notices hers is small and sparse. With the help of a DNA test, Amelia learns that Ruby’s father T.J. Cruz lives nearby. Meanwhile, the endearing T.J. is a professional guitarist who hasn’t found success the way he always dreamed.”

“Amelia makes contact, and to her surprise, T.J. wants to meet Ruby. T.J. has a huge family, and suddenly Ruby’s family tree has sprouted leaves! Romance takes flight as Amelia gets to know T.J. and is invited to take part in his family’s Mexican traditions. Along the way, Amelia’s protective instincts – both for herself and her daughter – are challenged, especially when T.J. gets the chance of a lifetime that might take him away. With the help of an adorable little girl who has a big heart and a thousand questions, Amelia and T.J. discover that family trees can be complicated and wonderfully unique, especially when love is what ties everyone together.”

Click through to find out who is in the movie…

