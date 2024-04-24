Here's Why 'Chicago P.D.' Won't Air a New Episode Until May 1

Unfortunately for fans of Chicago P.D., there will not be a new episode tonight.

The show has been on hiatus since April 3, and the next new episode we’ll see of the series won’t happen until May 1!

Keep reading to find out more…

Season 11 of the smash-hit drama premiered on January 17, 2024. Since then, there’s been a very inconsistent schedule of reruns vs. new episodes.

Unfortunately, there won’t be another new episode until May 1, 2024. The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 11 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago PD had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

However, NBC confirmed that after May 1, there will be no repeats aired and we’ll have a new episode every week until the season finale.

A One Chicago executive recently explained why there’s always so many cast departures on the shows.