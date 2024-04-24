J-Pop Singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Shono Hayama!

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is pregnant!

The 31-year-old J-pop superstar revealed the happy news in a post on social media confirming that she is expecting her first child.

Kyary posted photos leaning against a large foot with the caption, “Hello My Baby. There’s a baby in my tummy. Looking forward to the day we meet.”

Her agency also verified the news on Tuesday (April 23), stating: “We are pleased to announce that Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, a member of our agency, has been blessed with a new life. Thanks to the understanding and cooperation of all involved, both mother and child are in good health. We are deeply grateful for this. Moving forward, we will continue her activities cautiously, prioritizing her physical and mental health. We appreciate your warm support.”

Back in 2023, she announced her marriage to actor Shono Hayama on social media, and revealed that they had celebrated their wedding ceremony last November.

