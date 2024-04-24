Lil Nas X Seemingly Alludes to Size of His Manhood, Raps About Intimacy on New Song 'Trust Me'

Lil Nas X opened up about his sex life and seemingly alluded to his member on his new song “Trust Me.”

The 25-year-old rapper dropped the track on Wednesday (April 24). It’s a reflective anthem that addresses everything from his earliest experiences with other men to more recent ones.

While reflecting on the presents, he appeared to hint at his size in a clever way.

Head inside to get the details about Lil Nas X’s new song…

Lil Nas X opens “Trust Me” with recollections about using Grindr, an LGBTQ+ app often used for hooking up, while in college.

“Grindr sessions sextin’ with faceless accounts / Bringing’ bodies in me, then sneaking them out,” he raps on the first verse.

As he continues, he looks even further back in time: “Back in middle school, I was fiending for d-ck / 7th grade, sending my homies some pics / Daddy never knew what I did as a kid / He would’ve crucified me.”

On the second verse, he moves to the present, saying that he’s “F-cking way more than I deserve” and hasn’t been to a doctor in a while.

“Yeah, I wrap it up for the most / Magnum wrappers on the kitchen floors,” he continues, alluding to wearing condoms for his encounters. Magnums are a type of Trojan condoms that are for men with larger members.

Lil Nas X has previously referred to himself as a “power bottom,” so it is unclear if he is referencing his own penis or his partners’.

Either way, the song continues with a reference to “platinum rappers,” or rap stars who have achieved platinum sales status. It’s a clever turn of phrase that shifts the focus from his sex life to his musical achievements.

If he’s talking about himself, Lil Nas X is hardly the first celebrity to open up about how big they are. One star has even said that he has the smallest penis in the world.

Press play on “Trust Me” below…