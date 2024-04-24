Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Jax Taylor's Comments That 'Vanderpump Rules' Is Scripted

Lisa Vanderpump is sharing her thought on Jax Taylor‘s recent comments about Vanderpump Rules!

The 44-year-old former cast member of the Bravo reality series, and current cast member of The Valley, said at a viewing party earlier this month that the show is “scripted.”

“Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you f–king Vanderpump Rules. Scripted! Scripted!” he said. “I’ve been on this show for nine f–king years, this is scripted.”

He then added that his latest appearance on the show was scripted and said, “When we started, it was awesome. About seasons 1 through 6, it was organic, it was real. Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake. Everything after six seasons is a wash, it’s a f–king wash.”

During an interview with ET, Lisa reacted to what Jax had to say about what he once called “my show,” before being fired in 2020.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous to say ‘scripted,’” she told ET‘s Brice Sander. “Nobody can write a script like Vanderpump Rules.”

“Oh my goodness,” Lisa continued. “Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn’t make any sense to me.”

During a recent episode of his podcast When Reality Hits with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, Jax said he regretted what he said.

“I have a big mouth, and it gets me in trouble from time to time,” he said. “I regretfully went on a rant about how Vanderpump Rules is scripted. I’m incredibly embarrassed by that.”

He even called the show, where he got his start, “the most authentic” reality show.

If you missed the latest episode of the Bravo series, which was filmed in August 2023, Lisa and Jax came face to face, in seemingly what is the first time in years.

