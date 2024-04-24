Machine Gun Kelly is Asked to Say 3 Mean Things About Taylor Swift - See His Response

Machine Gun Kelly had the best response when he was asked to say three mean things about Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old hitmaker recently competed on an episode of Hot Ones Versus with fellow musician Trippie Redd.

During it, MGK was asked about offering Taylor‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce extra money if he were to sign a deal with the Cleveland Browns. He was then prompted to “burn that bridge” by dissing Taylor, prompting a noteworthy response.

Long story short, MGK was not down to play that game.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf-cking mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase,” he said about Taylor‘s dedicated Swifties. “Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my bro.”

Instead of dissing Taylor, he chose to eat a hot chicken wing.

