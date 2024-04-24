Margot Robbie's LuckyChap to Make Stage Debut by Producing 'Titanique' Creator Marla Mindelle's New Musical!

Margot Robbie is getting into the musical business!

The Oscar-nominated actress’ production company LuckyChap will be producing their first-ever stage musical in New York.

The Big Gay Jamboree is the new musical from Titanique creator Marla Mindelle. She co-wrote the book with Jonathan Parks-Ramage and co-wrote the music and lyrics with Philip Drennen.

The new show, billed as a “comedy trapped inside a musical,” centers on Stacey (Mindelle), who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940′s golden age musical…while a live audience watches.

LuckyChap commented, “We’ve been admiring Marla Mindelle’s work for quite some time and our adoration only grew when we were blown away by Titaníque. We knew that we wanted to be a part of bringing Marla’s The Big Gay Jamboree to the stage. We’ve been wanting to find a way into the theatre space and couldn’t be more thrilled for this to be our first foray alongside the incredible team involved.”

Performances begin on September 14, with an opening night set for October 1, at the Orpheum Theatre in New York City. Tickets are on sale now at BigGayJamboreeTheMusical.com.