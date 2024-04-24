Matty Healy Breaks Silence on 'Tortured Poets Department' with Brief Comment About Taylor Swift's New Music

Taylor Swift‘s fans have come to the general consensus that many songs on her new album The Tortured Poets Department are about her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy… and now he’s finally commenting on the music.

The two music stars briefly dated in spring 2023 and Matty was actually there while Taylor was recording the album, with their first paparazzi sighting happening at the recording studio.

So, what does Matty think of the finished product?

Entertainment Tonight caught Matty walking around Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 24) and asked him about the album.

The photographer asked Matty how he would rate his diss track compared to the 30 others on Taylor‘s album, though the title of the so-called diss track was not specified.

“I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” Matty responded.

