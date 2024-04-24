Maya Erskine Expecting Her Second Child With Husband Michael Angarano, Reveals Baby's Sex

Maya Erskine and husband Michael Angarano shared some very exciting news today: They’re expecting a second child together!

The 36-year-old Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress took to social media on Wednesday (April 24) to debut her baby bump. She even confirmed the baby’s sex.

Head inside to see Maya Erskine’s pregnancy reveal…

On Instagram, Maya shared a photo of herself and Michael. In it, she’s cradling her growing baby bump while her husband hugs her from behind.

“Baby sister incoming this sister,” she captioned the photo, adding some pink hearts and a flower emoji.

The Hollywood couple debuted their relationship in September 2019. The following year, they revealed that they were expecting their first child and had gotten engaged.

Their first child – a son named Leon Frederick – arrived in May 2021.

We wish the family well at this exciting time and cannot wait to meet their newest addition.

