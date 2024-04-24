Mexican Reality TV Star Wendy Guevara Joins Madonna During Mexico City 'Celebration Tour' Stop as 'Vogue' Guest!

Wendy Guevara is Madonna‘s latest “Vogue” special guest!

The 30-year-old Celebrity House Mexico winner and social media star joined the Queen of Pop on Tuesday night (April 23) at the latest Celebration Tour stop at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

“Y un sueño hecho realidad gracias @madonna #teamwendy #madonna,” she captioned a sweet photo of her and Madonna on her Instagram. (Translation: “And a dream come true thanks.”)

If you’re unfamiliar, the popular Internet star first found fame with a 2017 viral clip, in which she and her friend hilariously got lost on a hill, dubbing them “Las Perdidas” on social media due to their amusing reaction to the dangerous situation. She then became the first openly trans woman to win a Mexican reality TV show last year!

Check out clips from her appearance…