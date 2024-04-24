Oliver Stark Talks Buck's Attraction to Eddie on '9-1-1,' Teases The Characters' Future

Oliver Stark is opening up more about his character Buck on 9-1-1!

The 32-year-old actor has been promoting the show’s seventh season, following the kiss with Tommy and his coming out as bisexual.

In a teaser for an upcoming interview, Oliver seemingly confirms that his character has always had an attraction to his best friend Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, something fans have been hoping for and anticipating for several seasons.

On I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario, the host asked about Buck possibly always being attracted to Eddie since their first meeting, just not knowing what that was before.

“Yeah, very possibly. That is an interesting spin on it,” Oliver replied. “I think that’s probably a wise way to look at it, right? To have Eddie, and Ryan who plays him, is obviously an attractive man, so I can see that that is something that, you know, the introduction of his character is literally Buck turning in slow motion and ‘What a Man’ is the soundtrack playing, you know.”

“I think if we look back at that moment, yes, there’s definitely an element of that. Which then, not knowing how to deal and process those feelings, he kind of sectioned off into some kind of jealousy and insecurity about himself,” he continued. “I think, look, Buck was the young, gung ho, action hero-y kind of guy of the 118, and suddenly there was Eddie, who could do everything he could do, and was also a single father, and an army vet and these really cool things.”

“So yeah, I could see some of those early moments where they were kind of butting heads, that there was some kind of feelings there that Buck didn’t quite understand what it was, and they’ve grown so much closer now,” Oliver added. “But yeah, that first episode, it was fun to play as well because obviously I was having those feelings. I was like, ‘Who the hell is this new guy on the show?’ So yeah, I could get on board with that.”

He was then asked about a possible wedding for Buck and Eddie in the future, to which he replied, “Who knows?”

Oliver‘s full episode of I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario will be out on Tuesday, April 30th!

On another podcast, Oliver also addressed the possibility of a Buck and Eddie romance and why they would have to tread carefully on that.